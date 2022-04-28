HaloDAO (RNBW) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. HaloDAO has a total market capitalization of $105,397.28 and approximately $8,477.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HaloDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,907.23 or 0.07294115 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00055692 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HaloDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HaloDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HaloDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.