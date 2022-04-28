Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 812.5% in April

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.41.
About Hammer Technology (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hammer Technology (HMMR)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Hammer Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammer Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.