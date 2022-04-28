Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Short Interest Up 812.5% in April

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 812.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMMR opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Hammer Technology has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.41.

Hammer Technology Holdings invests in financial services and wireless technology. The company develops high speed fixed wireless service for residential, small business, and enterprise clients using its wireless fiber platform, Hammer Wireless AIR, as well as mobility networks, such as 4G/LTE; and over-the-top services comprising voice, SMS, collaboration, and hosting services.

