Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3649 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

