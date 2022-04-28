Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Plans Dividend of $0.36

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3649 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of Hang Lung Properties stock opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Hang Lung Properties has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $14.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.
About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Properties (HLPPY)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.