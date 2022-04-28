Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 982.40 ($12.52). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 978.80 ($12.48), with a volume of 1,003,419 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,840 ($23.45) to GBX 1,765 ($22.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,530 ($19.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.93) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.93) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,483.33 ($18.91).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,043.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a GBX 12.26 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

In related news, insider Amy Stirling bought 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £24,852.98 ($31,675.99).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.