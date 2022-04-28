Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) PT Lowered to $57.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.61% from the company’s previous close.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Shares of HOG stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,629. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

