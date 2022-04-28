Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HARL remained flat at $$26.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.66. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.09%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.

