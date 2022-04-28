Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Shares of HAS stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About Hasbro (Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.