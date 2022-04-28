Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.
Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hasbro has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hasbro to earn $5.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.
Shares of HAS stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $81.16 and a 52-week high of $105.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
In related news, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,053 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 771,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.
HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.
About Hasbro (Get Rating)
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.
