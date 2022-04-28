HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HashiCorp, Inc. (NYSE:HCP – Get Rating) will post sales of $94.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for HashiCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $95.30 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp will report full-year sales of $419.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $421.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $544.58 million, with estimates ranging from $538.10 million to $547.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HashiCorp.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of HCP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,286. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $102.95.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

