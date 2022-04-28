Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $26.19

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and traded as high as $26.76. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 9,958 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.37.

Hawthorn Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HWBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $733,000. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

