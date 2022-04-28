Hayek Kallen Investment Management Acquires New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,909 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.08. 526,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,850,946. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.78. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

About Boeing (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.