Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys 322 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $177.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,518,729. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.