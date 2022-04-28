Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Shares of 2,256 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.43.

NASDAQ HON traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.57. 176,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,750. The company has a market capitalization of $129.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

