Hayek Kallen Investment Management Buys Shares of 5,214 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.78. 2,070,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,315,480. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

