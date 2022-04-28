Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $326,000 Holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 19.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,421,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,592,000 after purchasing an additional 402,551 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,129,000 after purchasing an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,025,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProAssurance by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,160,000 after purchasing an additional 96,076 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

NYSE PRA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,594. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. ProAssurance Co. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 12.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ProAssurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

About ProAssurance (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.