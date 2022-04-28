Hayek Kallen Investment Management Has $4.75 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.7% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after buying an additional 697,833 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

KO traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.12. 1,325,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,853,582. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.28. The stock has a market cap of $286.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

