Hayek Kallen Investment Management Purchases 104 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 3.0% of Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,123. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average of $157.09. The company has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.03 and a 1 year high of $168.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 60.47%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

