Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 202 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 10.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.1% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,778 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,396,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded up $7.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 179,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,397. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

