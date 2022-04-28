Hayek Kallen Investment Management Sells 739 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,508 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The company has a market cap of $210.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

