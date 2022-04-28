Hayek Kallen Investment Management Takes $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,866 shares during the period.

VYM stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.78. 63,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,578. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $101.37 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

