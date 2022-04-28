Hayek Kallen Investment Management Trims Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Hayek Kallen Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,256 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.0% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 12.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 246,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter worth $134,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 86,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

