Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hays from GBX 205 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.42) in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Get Hays alerts:

Shares of HAYPY stock remained flat at $$15.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717. Hays has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th.

Hays Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.