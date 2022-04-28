HC Wainwright Cuts Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Price Target to $3.00

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sigma Labs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.
Shares of SGLB opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a market cap of $15.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 24,802 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.
About Sigma Labs (Get Rating)
Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials.
Featured Articles
