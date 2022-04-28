HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $273.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $304.00 to $273.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $19.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.82 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $260.64.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $212.23 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $197.55 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $254.38 and a 200 day moving average of $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

