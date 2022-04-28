HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Lowered to $227.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $267.00 to $227.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded HCA Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.64.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $212.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.38 and its 200 day moving average is $248.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $197.55 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after purchasing an additional 109,068 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 75,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.