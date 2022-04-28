HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Holdings Raised by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,037 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,530,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,921,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,719,000 after buying an additional 98,377 shares during the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $79.39.

HDB has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

