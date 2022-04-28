Head-To-Head Survey: Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) and Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS:EVTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Azenta shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Azenta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Azenta and Enviro Technologies U.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Azenta 0 0 3 0 3.00 Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Azenta presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.42%. Given Azenta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Azenta is more favorable than Enviro Technologies U.S..

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Azenta and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Azenta $513.70 million 10.56 $110.75 million $1.72 42.11 Enviro Technologies U.S. $110,000.00 3.54 -$1.03 million ($0.19) -0.37

Azenta has higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Azenta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Azenta and Enviro Technologies U.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Azenta 14.57% 8.87% 6.58% Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50%

Risk and Volatility

Azenta has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Azenta beats Enviro Technologies U.S. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Azenta (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates. The Life Sciences Services segment offers genomic services and sample repository solutions, including on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery and business continuity, and biospecimen procurement services, as well as project management and consulting; and informatics provides sample intelligence software solutions, which support laboratory workflow scheduling for life science tools and instrument work cells, sample, inventory and logistics, environmental and temperature monitoring, clinical trial and consent management, and planning, data management, virtualization and visualization of sample collections. The company was formerly known as Brooks Automation, Inc. and changed its name to Azenta, Inc. in December 2021. Azenta, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

About Enviro Technologies U.S. (Get Rating)

Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. manufactures and provides environmental and industrial separation technology solutions in the United States. The develops, manufactures, and sells Voraxial separators; and V-Inline Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates large volumes of liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities. It serves mining, utilities, manufacturing, waste-to-energy, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Enviro Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. in December 2020. Enviro Technologies U.S., Inc. was incorporated in 1964 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

