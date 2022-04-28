Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%.

Healthpeak Properties has a payout ratio of 235.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Healthpeak Properties to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.9%.

NYSE PEAK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.24. 154,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEAK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

