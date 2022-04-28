Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002122 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00168732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000978 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00031105 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00020459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.79 or 0.00369644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00039683 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

