Hedges Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after buying an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after buying an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 485.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after buying an additional 1,061,788 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 33.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,201,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

