Hedges Asset Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JOF. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.81.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

