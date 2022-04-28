Hedges Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,000 ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $384,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 64.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 2,028.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 40,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TBF opened at $19.32 on Thursday. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average is $16.95.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

