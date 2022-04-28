Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.82. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 29.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.94%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.53.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

