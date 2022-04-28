Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in 3M by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.
MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.
3M Company Profile (Get Rating)
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.