Hedges Asset Management LLC Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 109,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in 3M by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in 3M by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

MMM opened at $144.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.89%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

