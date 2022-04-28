Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Receives $45.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

HSII traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $31.99. The company had a trading volume of 124 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,124. The firm has a market cap of $626.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.76. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1 year low of $30.49 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.10.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.71%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 561,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,544,000 after purchasing an additional 38,488 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,946,000 after purchasing an additional 81,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

