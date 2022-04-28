Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.16

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.16 and last traded at $69.27, with a volume of 1572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,862,000. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,159,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,940,000 after purchasing an additional 168,674 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,762,000 after purchasing an additional 123,555 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,499,000 after purchasing an additional 109,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

