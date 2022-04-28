Hellenic Coin (HNC) Price Tops $3.68 on Top Exchanges

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00257861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014349 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001307 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.