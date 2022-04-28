HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €81.00 ($87.10) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €89.00 ($95.70) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($90.32) price target on HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €76.28 ($82.02).

Shares of ETR:HFG traded down €3.01 ($3.24) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €32.72 ($35.18). The company had a trading volume of 1,690,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,734. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €60.37. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €33.41 ($35.92) and a fifty-two week high of €97.50 ($104.84).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

