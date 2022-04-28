Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO) Insider Andrew Burnes Sells 532,898 Shares

Helloworld Travel Limited (ASX:HLO – Get Rating) insider Andrew Burnes sold 532,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.98), for a total value of A$1,465,469.50 ($1,054,294.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

About Helloworld Travel

Helloworld Travel Limited operates as a travel distribution company in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company provides international and domestic travel products and services, as well as operates a franchised network of travel agents. It operates retail travel brands, including Helloworld TravelÂ-the Travel Professionals; and a network of retail outlets, such as Helloworld Travel Associate, Helloworld Business Travel, Magellan Travel, Mobile Travel Agent, My Travel Group, and The Travel Brokers.

