Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 20% Higher

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) traded up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 119,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 113,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18.

In related news, Director Thomas Smeenk sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.31, for a total transaction of C$93,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,149,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$357,033.14.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

