Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,240.08 and last traded at $1,240.08. 268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,250.00.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,345.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,541.39.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

