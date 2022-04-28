Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 90.6% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESAY. Societe Generale raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.77.

HESAY traded up $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $124.54. 40,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,093. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $115.55 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.4578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

