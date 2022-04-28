Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.47

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.47 and last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 7367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.17.

Several research analysts have commented on HRX shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$16.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$531.08 million and a P/E ratio of 18.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92.

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$131.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$141.50 million. Analysts predict that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.