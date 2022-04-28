Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.07

Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.07 and last traded at $116.67, with a volume of 204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSKA. TheStreet lowered Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,097.09 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.05.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Heska by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Heska by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Heska by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 337,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

