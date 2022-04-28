Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 622,800 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise makes up about 13.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $101,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 425.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,329,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,507,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,635 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,769,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after purchasing an additional 985,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 9,035,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,701,956. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

