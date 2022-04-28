High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 752.6% in April

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 752.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
