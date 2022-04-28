High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Short Interest Up 752.6% in April

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 752.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:PCF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. High Income Securities Fund has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,081,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.