High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “High Tide Inc. is a retail-focused cannabis corporation enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of consumption accessories. High Tide Inc. is based in CALGARY, AB. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, High Tide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

High Tide stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36. High Tide has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $210.92 million and a P/E ratio of -15.82.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that High Tide will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in High Tide during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 36,684 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of High Tide by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 38,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

