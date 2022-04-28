Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading 30.8% Higher

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 30.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 21,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 33,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.
Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)
