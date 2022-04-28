Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading 30.8% Higher

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) shares traded up 30.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 21,873 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 33,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Highlands REIT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HHDS)

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

