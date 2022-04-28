Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $51,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.29.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $157.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.32 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond E. Mabus acquired 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.70 per share, with a total value of $101,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

