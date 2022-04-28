Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.36. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 6,181 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $867.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.79 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 39.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $45,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $112,528.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,896 shares of company stock worth $714,701. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

