Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.51

Shares of Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $51.51 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 14 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hino Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.11. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Hino Motors ( OTCMKTS:HINOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter.

About Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as automotive and industrial diesel engines, vehicle parts, and others. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan.

